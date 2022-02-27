Morgan Stanley Sells 119,640 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,389,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Tronox worth $34,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tronox by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,358,000 after acquiring an additional 128,067 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Tronox by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 145,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 36,818 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tronox by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after acquiring an additional 478,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 139,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 619,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 321,011 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

TROX stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.29. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.39 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.16%.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

