Morgan Stanley Sells 62,027 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,027 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.92% of Sunoco worth $34,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunoco by 1.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Sunoco by 1.1% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Sunoco by 3.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunoco by 3.5% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $46.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average is $39.88. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Ramsey bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

