Morgan Stanley Sells 864,583 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,661,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $35,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCL. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,753,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after purchasing an additional 617,580 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 351,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 269,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 526.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 192,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,410,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,971,000 after acquiring an additional 121,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,549,000.

NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

