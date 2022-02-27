Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $34,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

In other Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust news, insider Peter Hayes acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $250,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BTT opened at $24.64 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $27.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.