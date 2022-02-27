Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 161,408 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Restaurant Brands International worth $34,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

NYSE QSR opened at $57.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.60%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

About Restaurant Brands International (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.