Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 161,408 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Restaurant Brands International worth $34,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

NYSE QSR opened at $57.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.60%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

About Restaurant Brands International (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.