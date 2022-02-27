MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of MSA Safety worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA opened at $138.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.02. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 293.64 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $129.46 and a 1 year high of $172.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.40.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 374.48%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

