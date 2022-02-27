MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,993 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in MSD Acquisition were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSDAU. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,949,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in MSD Acquisition by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $254,000.

Shares of MSDAU opened at $9.85 on Friday. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

