mStable USD Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.13 million and approximately $301,527.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,510.16 or 1.00017853 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00072443 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00022350 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013891 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.12 or 0.00290972 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.