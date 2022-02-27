Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTL shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC lowered shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$12.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.51. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$9.90 and a 1 year high of C$14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Mullen Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

