Multiplier Price Hits $0.0056 (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, Multiplier has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a market cap of $761,033.73 and $500.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00046670 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,804.74 or 0.07074858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,624.40 or 0.99951153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00046586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00050568 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 186,586,282 coins and its circulating supply is 136,922,771 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars.

