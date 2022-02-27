Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,257 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 224.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 762.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 4.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 13.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,800,000 after acquiring an additional 14,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

MUSA stock opened at $181.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.92. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $202.20.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Murphy USA Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.