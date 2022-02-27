My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $1.06 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000958 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00046147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.32 or 0.06944740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,002.15 or 1.00145181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00045721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00054447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003106 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

