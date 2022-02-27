National Pension Service Boosts Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

National Pension Service raised its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 825,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Healthpeak Properties worth $27,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,057,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,173 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2,287.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,163,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,595 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,604,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,767,000 after acquiring an additional 791,919 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $31.64 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

