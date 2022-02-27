National Pension Service Boosts Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

National Pension Service raised its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Cooper Companies worth $33,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,588,148,000 after buying an additional 115,129 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after buying an additional 417,077 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $457,599,000 after purchasing an additional 75,358 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 976,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $403,584,000 after purchasing an additional 21,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $355,420,000 after buying an additional 23,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

COO opened at $410.89 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.05 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $402.34 and a 200-day moving average of $413.79. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.91.

About Cooper Companies (Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.