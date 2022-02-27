National Pension Service Buys 1,392 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of Tyler Technologies worth $30,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

TYL opened at $429.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 112.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.46.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TYL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.96.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total value of $6,259,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,907 shares of company stock worth $15,578,974. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.