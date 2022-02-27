National Pension Service Cuts Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

National Pension Service reduced its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.10% of Wayfair worth $25,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of W. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Wayfair by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 243.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth $40,832,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W stock opened at $131.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.19 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $355.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Argus cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.75.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total transaction of $662,997.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $10,413,118.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,013 shares of company stock worth $23,753,315. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

