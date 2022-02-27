National Pension Service Grows Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

National Pension Service grew its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.20% of Cardinal Health worth $28,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,519 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,497,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,056.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 865,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,818,000 after buying an additional 790,857 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,385,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,516,000 after buying an additional 740,768 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,333,000 after buying an additional 643,723 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $54.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.84. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

