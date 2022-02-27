National Pension Service Has $28.53 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,718 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $28,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,139 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,365,000 after purchasing an additional 908,972 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,741,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,396,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,912,000 after purchasing an additional 254,724 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $96.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $103.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

In other news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

