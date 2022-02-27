National Pension Service Has $29.51 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

National Pension Service grew its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of Cincinnati Financial worth $29,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $124.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.64. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $97.18 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.99.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

