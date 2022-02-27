National Pension Service Has $31.28 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

National Pension Service reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Vulcan Materials worth $31,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.87.

VMC opened at $183.48 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $157.80 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.75 and a 200-day moving average of $189.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

