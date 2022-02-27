National Pension Service Has $31.49 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

National Pension Service lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,121 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Expedia Group worth $31,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $199.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.19.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 10,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,043 shares of company stock worth $29,478,799. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

