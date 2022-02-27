National Pension Service Has $31.52 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

National Pension Service trimmed its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Northern Trust worth $31,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,249,000 after buying an additional 363,977 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after buying an additional 166,515 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,704,000 after buying an additional 58,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,925,000 after buying an additional 102,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,658,000 after buying an additional 144,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $117.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.02. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,046 shares of company stock worth $6,186,775 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.