National Pension Service Has $32.55 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.19% of Domino’s Pizza worth $32,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DPZ opened at $429.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $474.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $567.57.
In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.