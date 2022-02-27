National Pension Service Has $32.55 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.19% of Domino’s Pizza worth $32,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ opened at $429.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $474.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $541.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $642.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.84.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

