National Pension Service Has $33.27 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,705 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of International Paper worth $33,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 211.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in International Paper by 107.6% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 85.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Shares of IP opened at $45.42 on Friday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $42.95 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 41.57%.

About International Paper (Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.