National Pension Service Lowers Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

National Pension Service cut its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Insulet worth $29,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in Insulet by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 43,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Insulet by 25.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Insulet by 104.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Insulet by 18.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 382,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,858,000 after purchasing an additional 60,875 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $262.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -583.04 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $193.70 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.34 and its 200 day moving average is $277.47.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.23.

About Insulet (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.