National Pension Service Lowers Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

National Pension Service cut its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of Realty Income worth $31,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,951,000 after purchasing an additional 752,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,627,000 after purchasing an additional 355,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,828,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,041,000 after purchasing an additional 90,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,785,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,501,000 after purchasing an additional 228,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.