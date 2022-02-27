National Pension Service Lowers Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

National Pension Service cut its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,772 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Catalent worth $33,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Catalent by 16.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,587,000 after purchasing an additional 23,527 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 22.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 244,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,688,000 after purchasing an additional 44,671 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,492,073 shares of company stock worth $438,447,546. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTLT stock opened at $102.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.91. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $91.17 and a one year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Catalent’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

