National Pension Service Purchases 44,126 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

National Pension Service increased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,126 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.11% of FOX worth $26,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,293,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,216 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,010 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,806,000 after purchasing an additional 101,803 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,702,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,482,000 after purchasing an additional 150,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in FOX by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

Shares of FOXA opened at $41.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average of $39.14. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

FOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

