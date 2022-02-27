National Pension Service Reduces Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

National Pension Service lowered its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,034,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,830 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of VICI Properties worth $29,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 89,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 674,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,171,000 after buying an additional 525,676 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

Shares of VICI opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The firm had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

