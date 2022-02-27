National Pension Service Sells 11,380 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

National Pension Service decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,529 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 11,380 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Akamai Technologies worth $28,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,215,787,000 after buying an additional 6,028,007 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $204,053,000 after buying an additional 456,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 991.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 310,965 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after buying an additional 282,474 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,867,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 335,843 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $35,204,000 after buying an additional 149,299 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $590,877 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $105.33 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $120.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.15 and a 200-day moving average of $110.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.