National Pension Service Sells 27,117 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,117 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Ingersoll Rand worth $28,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average of $55.67. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

