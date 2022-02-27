National Pension Service Sells 2,857 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

National Pension Service reduced its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of Qorvo worth $32,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,135.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,786,000 after purchasing an additional 894,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,220,000 after purchasing an additional 385,954 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 757.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,124,000 after purchasing an additional 375,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 24.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,991,000 after purchasing an additional 233,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,844.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,625,000 after purchasing an additional 179,525 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $137.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $201.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.48.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

