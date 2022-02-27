National Pension Service Sells 34,689 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,689 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of DTE Energy worth $29,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5,858.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after acquiring an additional 438,318 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,898,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.11.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy stock opened at $121.95 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $122.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.60. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 75.80%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

