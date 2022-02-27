National Pension Service Sells 3,672 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

National Pension Service trimmed its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Ameren worth $29,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,500,000 after acquiring an additional 180,828 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,173,000 after purchasing an additional 65,690 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1,294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126,228 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 796.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 39,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.89.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

