National Pension Service Sells 8,425 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

National Pension Service lessened its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Entergy worth $30,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Entergy by 102.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 66.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 40.8% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 24,400.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETR stock opened at $105.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day moving average of $107.34. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.33.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

