National Pension Service Sells 858 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

National Pension Service lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $30,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.20.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $385.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.71. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.42 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

