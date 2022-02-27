National Pension Service Sells 970 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

National Pension Service lowered its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.06% of Carvana worth $30,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Carvana by 25.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 16.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana stock opened at $152.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.36 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.25. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $107.50 and a one year high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Carvana from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Carvana from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

