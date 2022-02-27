National Pension Service Trims Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 870,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,871 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Invitation Homes worth $33,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 249.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,813,000 after buying an additional 24,734,553 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 160.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,114,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,692 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $102,312,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 11.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,797,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,358 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.77.

Shares of INVH opened at $39.04 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.19.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

Invitation Homes Profile (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.