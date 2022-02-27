Navcoin (NAV) Achieves Market Cap of $9.97 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.97 million and $35,936.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002558 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012072 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008250 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,933,909 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

