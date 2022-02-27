Neblio Price Hits $0.46 on Major Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, Neblio has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $8.63 million and $49,549.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00030480 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015580 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004024 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,994,538 coins and its circulating supply is 18,707,140 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

