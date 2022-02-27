Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Position Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,742 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.88% of Neenah worth $30,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 1,478.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Neenah in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Neenah in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Neenah by 109,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NP opened at $38.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.09. Neenah, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $646.64 million, a P/E ratio of -78.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -387.76%.

In related news, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $72,751.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

