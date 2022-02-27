NeoWorld Cash (NASH) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $758.00

NeoWorld Cash (CURRENCY:NASH) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, NeoWorld Cash has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NeoWorld Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. NeoWorld Cash has a market capitalization of $196,186.46 and $758.00 worth of NeoWorld Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00037213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00110934 BTC.

NeoWorld Cash Coin Profile

NeoWorld Cash is a coin. NeoWorld Cash’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,709,948,546 coins. The Reddit community for NeoWorld Cash is /r/neoworldtech . The official website for NeoWorld Cash is neoworld.io . NeoWorld Cash’s official message board is blog.neoworld.io . NeoWorld Cash’s official Twitter account is @NeoWorld9 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NeoWorld is a multiplayer online virtual world that runs on blockchain. In the 3D virtual environment, players explore new frontiers, create skylines, pursue careers and build wealth, legends and legacies from scratch, just like in the real world. “

NeoWorld Cash Coin Trading

