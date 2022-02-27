NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,775,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 485,999 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.76% of NetEase worth $1,005,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NetEase by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,844,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of NetEase by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,681,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,818,000 after buying an additional 505,426 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,036,000. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its position in shares of NetEase by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 146,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after buying an additional 18,963 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NTES. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $99.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.44. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $120.84. The company has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.25%.

NetEase Profile (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

