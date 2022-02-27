Neutrino Dollar Market Capitalization Reaches $26.57 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00083779 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000109 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

USDN is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.