Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.17.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

NVRO stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.65. Nevro has a 52 week low of $60.59 and a 52 week high of $182.45.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.70 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nevro will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Nevro by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 7,028.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

