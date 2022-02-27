New BitShares Hits Market Capitalization of $29.05 Million (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One New BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, New BitShares has traded 2% higher against the dollar. New BitShares has a total market cap of $29.05 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About New BitShares

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

