New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.52 Million

Equities analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) will report $36.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.03 million and the lowest is $34.00 million. New York Mortgage Trust reported sales of $30.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year sales of $161.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $143.20 million to $179.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New York Mortgage Trust.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NYMT shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 432.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $3.51 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

