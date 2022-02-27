Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) is Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,119 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for approximately 2.0% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $788,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 852,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,288,000 after purchasing an additional 291,330 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $67.90 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.46.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,783,585 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. lifted their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

