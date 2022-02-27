Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.63.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,585 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 126,528.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,131,000 after buying an additional 11,362,234 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Newmont by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after buying an additional 3,109,683 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 10,363.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $90,515,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46. The company has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

