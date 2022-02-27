Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,004,805,000 after buying an additional 387,477 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Newmont by 9.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,207,000 after buying an additional 1,435,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,607,000 after buying an additional 196,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Newmont by 44.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Newmont by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,193,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,317,000 after purchasing an additional 45,939 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,585 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. upped their price target on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.